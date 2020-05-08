Insider Selling: Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) CAO Sells 12,264 Shares of Stock

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 12,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total value of $982,223.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,896,931.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $77.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.72. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.89 and a fifty-two week high of $85.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.26.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 21.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $349,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 145.4% during the fourth quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 60,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,917,000 after buying an additional 35,721 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GILD shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, April 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.19.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.