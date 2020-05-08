Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,918 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Trex worth $2,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Trex by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,570 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,840 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 39,903 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,935 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,027,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Trex by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Get Trex alerts:

In other news, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 2,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total transaction of $267,578.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,591,109.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James E. Cline sold 12,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total transaction of $1,222,342.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,316,070.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,319 shares of company stock worth $2,322,218 over the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TREX stock opened at $110.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.32 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Trex Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $56.22 and a fifty-two week high of $114.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.06.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $200.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.40 million. Trex had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trex Company Inc will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Trex from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Trex from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Trex from $74.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Trex from $104.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.18.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

See Also: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX).

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.