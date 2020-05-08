Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $2.67 Million Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,553 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UDR were worth $2,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 287,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,419,000 after acquiring an additional 11,890 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of UDR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $357,000. Bank of Marin bought a new stake in UDR in the 4th quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in UDR by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 105,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares during the period. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UDR alerts:

UDR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $51.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on UDR from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zelman & Associates upgraded UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of UDR in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. UDR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.15.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $37.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. UDR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.20 and a twelve month high of $51.25. The company has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.89.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.53). UDR had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $321.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. UDR’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.23%.

In other UDR news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total value of $507,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 87,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,431,113.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Warren L. Troupe sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $2,008,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 400,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,118,202.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,915,800. 2.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

Read More: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.