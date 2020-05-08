Zacks Investment Research Lowers Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cambridge Bancorp, headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, operates as the holding company for Cambridge Trust Company, which offers various banking services primarily. Its personal banking services include checking and savings accounts, automated teller machines/debit cards, mortgages and home equity, credit cards, personal loans, certificates of deposit and individual retirement account options, and online banking services. The company’s commercial lending activities include business credit reserve, working capital line of credit, term loans, commercial mortgage, SBA guaranteed loan, letters of credit, and secured loans. Cambridge Bancorp also provides commercial real estate, cash management, remote deposit capture, merchant services, healthcare professional program, and credit card services. In addition, it offers investment management, trust administration, estate settlement services, and financial planning services. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Cambridge Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Cambridge Bancorp from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.33.

Shares of Cambridge Bancorp stock opened at $49.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $273.10 million, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.06. Cambridge Bancorp has a one year low of $44.20 and a one year high of $85.95.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $31.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.50 million. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 11.81%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cambridge Bancorp will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Cambridge Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.19%.

In other news, Director Leon Aghababai Palandjian bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $157,650.00. Also, CEO Denis K. Sheahan bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.77 per share, for a total transaction of $145,540.00. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 9,000 shares of company stock worth $505,030. 2.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

