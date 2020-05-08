Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) PT Raised to $600.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $560.00 to $600.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CHTR. Pivotal Research restated a buy rating and issued a $700.00 price target (up previously from $625.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Charter Communications from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $595.00 to $575.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Barclays upgraded Charter Communications from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $375.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Charter Communications from $495.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $535.63.

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $514.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $105.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $460.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $481.18. Charter Communications has a 12-month low of $345.67 and a 12-month high of $546.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.78 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 3.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 9,239 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.51, for a total transaction of $4,698,123.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 149,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,234,293.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 2,996 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.77, for a total value of $1,629,134.92. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 18,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,995,580.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,139 shares of company stock valued at $10,479,704 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,573 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

