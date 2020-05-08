Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target Raised to $604.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its target price lifted by KeyCorp from $576.00 to $604.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Charter Communications’ Q2 2020 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $3.85 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $11.95 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $19.20 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CHTR. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. They set a hold rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $440.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $620.00 price objective (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Cfra upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $575.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $573.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $535.63.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $514.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.03. Charter Communications has a 52-week low of $345.67 and a 52-week high of $546.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $460.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $481.18.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.85). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 3.91%. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Charter Communications will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 9,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.51, for a total value of $4,698,123.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,917 shares in the company, valued at $76,234,293.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 2,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.77, for a total transaction of $1,629,134.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 18,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,995,580.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,139 shares of company stock worth $10,479,704 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 82.1% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 122.2% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

