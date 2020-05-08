Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target Raised to $604.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its target price lifted by KeyCorp from $576.00 to $604.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Charter Communications’ Q2 2020 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $3.85 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $11.95 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $19.20 EPS.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CHTR. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. They set a hold rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $440.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $620.00 price objective (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Cfra upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $575.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $573.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $535.63.
Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $514.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.03. Charter Communications has a 52-week low of $345.67 and a 52-week high of $546.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $460.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $481.18.
In other news, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 9,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.51, for a total value of $4,698,123.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,917 shares in the company, valued at $76,234,293.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 2,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.77, for a total transaction of $1,629,134.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 18,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,995,580.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,139 shares of company stock worth $10,479,704 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 82.1% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 122.2% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.
About Charter Communications
Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.
