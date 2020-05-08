Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Research Coverage Started at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an inline rating and a $116.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. First Analysis downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays restated a hold rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. William Blair downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $109.79.

CHKP stock opened at $107.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.63. Check Point Software Technologies has a one year low of $80.06 and a one year high of $120.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.04.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.03% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The firm had revenue of $486.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,701,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 4,991 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,633,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,392,000 after buying an additional 14,618 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $434,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 772.2% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

