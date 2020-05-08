Check Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on May 8th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Check Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.50 target price on the medical research company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Check Cap Ltd. is a medical diagnostics company. The company is engaged in the development of an ingestible imaging capsule for the screening of colorectal cancer. Check Cap Ltd. is based in Mount Carmel, Israel. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $2.00 price target (down from $13.00) on shares of Check Cap in a report on Friday, April 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHEK opened at $0.53 on Tuesday. Check Cap has a twelve month low of $0.44 and a twelve month high of $2.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.49.

Check Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.03). Analysts predict that Check Cap will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Check Cap

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based system that utilizes low-dose X-rays for screening of the colon to detect polyps, masses, and colorectal cancers in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule, which is designed to measure, collect, and transmit structural information; C-Scan Track, a biocompatible unit worn on the patient's back for capsule control, tracking, and data recording; and C-Scan View, a personal computer-based software package, which is designed to retrieve and process clinical data from the C-Scan Track, and to reconstruct and produce 3D visualization of the colon's inner surface.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Check Cap (CHEK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Check Cap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Cap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Zacks Investment Research Lowers Cambridge Bancorp to Hold
Zacks Investment Research Lowers Cambridge Bancorp to Hold
Charter Communications PT Raised to $600.00
Charter Communications PT Raised to $600.00
Charter Communications Price Target Raised to $604.00
Charter Communications Price Target Raised to $604.00
Check Point Software Technologies Research Coverage Started at Evercore ISI
Check Point Software Technologies Research Coverage Started at Evercore ISI
Check Cap Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research
Check Cap Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research
Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Invesco Ltd. to Post $0.35 Earnings Per Share
Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Invesco Ltd. to Post $0.35 Earnings Per Share


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report