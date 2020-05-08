Check Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Check Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.50 target price on the medical research company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Check Cap Ltd. is a medical diagnostics company. The company is engaged in the development of an ingestible imaging capsule for the screening of colorectal cancer. Check Cap Ltd. is based in Mount Carmel, Israel. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $2.00 price target (down from $13.00) on shares of Check Cap in a report on Friday, April 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHEK opened at $0.53 on Tuesday. Check Cap has a twelve month low of $0.44 and a twelve month high of $2.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.49.

Check Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.03). Analysts predict that Check Cap will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Check Cap

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based system that utilizes low-dose X-rays for screening of the colon to detect polyps, masses, and colorectal cancers in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule, which is designed to measure, collect, and transmit structural information; C-Scan Track, a biocompatible unit worn on the patient's back for capsule control, tracking, and data recording; and C-Scan View, a personal computer-based software package, which is designed to retrieve and process clinical data from the C-Scan Track, and to reconstruct and produce 3D visualization of the colon's inner surface.

