Raymond James & Associates Trims Position in Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its stake in Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 116,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,242 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Yeti were worth $2,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Yeti by 200.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Yeti during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Yeti during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Yeti during the 4th quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Yeti during the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on YETI shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Yeti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Yeti from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yeti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Yeti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of Yeti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yeti presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.83.

NYSE:YETI opened at $28.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.61. Yeti Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $15.28 and a 1-year high of $38.61.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $174.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.76 million. Yeti had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 122.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yeti Holdings Inc will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Bryan C. Barksdale sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $224,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 3,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total transaction of $125,996.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,450,196 shares of company stock valued at $396,549,460. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

