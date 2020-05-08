Raymond James & Associates Boosts Stake in ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI)

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) by 83.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 25,989 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.09% of ChemoCentryx worth $2,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCXI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 131.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx during the 4th quarter valued at $424,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in ChemoCentryx by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 27,974 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in ChemoCentryx in the 4th quarter worth $827,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $64.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.43.

Shares of ChemoCentryx stock opened at $53.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -55.36 and a beta of 2.08. ChemoCentryx Inc has a 12-month low of $6.16 and a 12-month high of $55.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.15.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26). The business had revenue of $10.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 153.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ChemoCentryx Inc will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Susan M. Kanaya sold 45,300 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.61, for a total transaction of $2,247,333.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,530,236.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan M. Kanaya sold 3,000 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $148,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,520,191.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 258,091 shares of company stock worth $12,690,207 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

ChemoCentryx Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops new medications for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. The company targets the chemokine and chemoattractant systems to discover, develop, and commercialize orally-administered therapies. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI).

Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.