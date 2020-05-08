Raymond James & Associates Sells 3,143 Shares of Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,080 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,143 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Paylocity were worth $2,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 451.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,734 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 17,795 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 1,369.1% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 12,174 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paylocity during the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,145 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Paylocity news, COO Michael R. Haske sold 15,804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,422,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 796,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,720,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $450,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,913,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PCTY. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $115.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Paylocity from $160.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.64.

PCTY stock opened at $121.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 116.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.65. Paylocity Holding Corp has a 12 month low of $66.98 and a 12 month high of $150.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.15 and its 200 day moving average is $115.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $171.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.76 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Corp will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

