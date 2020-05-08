Raymond James & Associates Sells 60,494 Shares of Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its stake in Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE) by 30.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,494 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Tallgrass Energy were worth $2,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quad Capital Management Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tallgrass Energy by 1,008.3% in the 1st quarter. Quad Capital Management Advisors LLC now owns 176,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 160,709 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tallgrass Energy by 2,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Syquant Capital Sas grew its holdings in shares of Tallgrass Energy by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Syquant Capital Sas now owns 1,042,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,152,000 after acquiring an additional 69,591 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tallgrass Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,580,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tallgrass Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $342,000. Institutional investors own 55.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Tallgrass Energy alerts:

Tallgrass Energy stock opened at $22.39 on Friday. Tallgrass Energy LP has a 52 week low of $10.93 and a 52 week high of $24.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.05.

Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). Tallgrass Energy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 28.65%. The business had revenue of $232.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.50 million. Research analysts forecast that Tallgrass Energy LP will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Christopher R. Jones sold 103,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $2,729,553.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 360,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,450,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic acquired 152,770,061 shares of Tallgrass Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.45 per share, with a total value of $3,429,687,869.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Tallgrass Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.14.

Tallgrass Energy Company Profile

Tallgrass Energy, LP, through its subsidiaries, provides crude oil transportation services to customers in Wyoming, Colorado, Kansas, and the surrounding regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE).

Receive News & Ratings for Tallgrass Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tallgrass Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.