Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 31.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 123,768 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 56,393 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $2,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 22.3% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 63,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 11,599 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 72.5% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 24,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 10,245 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 31.4% in the first quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 20,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 4,803 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 214.4% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 30,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pwmco LLC increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 142.9% during the first quarter. Pwmco LLC now owns 572,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,764,000 after purchasing an additional 336,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Shares of CFG opened at $21.25 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a twelve month low of $14.12 and a twelve month high of $41.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 6.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.63%.

In related news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.15 per share, with a total value of $155,750.00. Also, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total transaction of $99,945.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,899.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 24,000 shares of company stock worth $558,630 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citizens Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.95.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.