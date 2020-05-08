JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE) by 114.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,326 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF were worth $2,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $305,000. Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 33.7% in the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,633,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Capital Management grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 536,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,577,000 after acquiring an additional 28,432 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS BBRE opened at $66.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.82.

