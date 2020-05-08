Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lessened its stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,055 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Robert Half International were worth $2,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RHI. Cutler Group LP grew its position in shares of Robert Half International by 122.8% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RHI opened at $45.16 on Friday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.38 and a 12 month high of $63.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.31 and its 200-day moving average is $54.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.58.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 38.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is presently 34.87%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RHI shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $67.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

