Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) Holdings Reduced by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates cut its stake in Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,791 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Equitable were worth $2,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EQH. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in Equitable by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 60,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 24,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Nick Lane acquired 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.38 per share, for a total transaction of $63,058.00. Also, Director George Stansfield acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.41 per share, with a total value of $26,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,050. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 59,475 shares of company stock valued at $868,606 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EQH opened at $17.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.99 and its 200-day moving average is $21.61. Equitable Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $9.89 and a 12 month high of $27.30. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.79.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings Inc will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

EQH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Equitable from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Equitable from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Equitable from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Equitable from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Equitable has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.57.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

