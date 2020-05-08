Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Northfield Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:NFBK)

Northfield Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:NFBK) – Piper Sandler reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Northfield Bancorp in a research note issued on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.69. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Northfield Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS and Q1 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.06). Northfield Bancorp had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $30.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.39 million.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th.

Shares of Northfield Bancorp stock opened at $10.82 on Wednesday. Northfield Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $17.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.92. The firm has a market cap of $531.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.73.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFBK. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,421 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Northfield Bancorp by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,933 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Northfield Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Steven M. Klein bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 372,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,100,745. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gil Chapman sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total transaction of $98,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,243 shares in the company, valued at $708,928.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 22,850 shares of company stock worth $250,775. Company insiders own 7.15% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Northfield Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.41%.

About Northfield Bancorp

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts and non-interest bearing checking accounts; savings accounts, such as money market, passbook, and statement savings; certificates of deposit consisting of individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

