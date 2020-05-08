Apollo Global Management LLC to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.87 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:APO)

Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Apollo Global Management in a research note issued on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.87 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.18. Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.94.

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $43.00 on Thursday. Apollo Global Management has a 52 week low of $19.46 and a 52 week high of $52.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of -30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.49.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $433.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.13 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 43.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.37%.

In related news, COO Anthony Civale sold 2,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $119,387.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 174,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $7,256,088.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,675,349 shares of company stock worth $71,864,556 over the last 90 days. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 91.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. 69.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

Featured Article: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.