Prudential Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PBIP) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in shares of Prudential Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PBIP) by 61.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,227 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 5,119 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Prudential Bancorp were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Prudential Bancorp by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 441,824 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,187,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Prudential Bancorp by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,166 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Prudential Bancorp by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 17,487 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Prudential Bancorp by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,912 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 4,477 shares during the period. 41.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Bruce E. Miller bought 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.76 per share, for a total transaction of $108,460.00. Also, CEO Dennis Pollack bought 2,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.88 per share, for a total transaction of $44,878.80. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 14,010 shares of company stock worth $206,979. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Prudential Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

PBIP opened at $11.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $103.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38. Prudential Bancorp Inc has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $19.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.27.

Prudential Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Prudential Bank that provides various banking products or services. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises single-family residential mortgage loans, construction and land development loans, non-residential or commercial real estate mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans, such as loans secured by deposit accounts and unsecured personal loans.

