Bank of America Corp DE Makes New $67,000 Investment in SPDR Kensho Final Frontiers ETF (NYSEARCA:ROKT)

Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Kensho Final Frontiers ETF (NYSEARCA:ROKT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.03% of SPDR Kensho Final Frontiers ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of ROKT opened at $27.67 on Friday. SPDR Kensho Final Frontiers ETF has a twelve month low of $21.38 and a twelve month high of $39.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.72.

