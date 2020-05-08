Bank of America Corp DE Has $67,000 Position in General Finance Co. (NASDAQ:GFN)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in General Finance Co. (NASDAQ:GFN) by 31.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,766 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in General Finance were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in General Finance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its position in General Finance by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 55,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 4,971 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in General Finance by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 373,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 84,701 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in General Finance by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,884 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in General Finance by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 6,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on General Finance in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered General Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on General Finance from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of GFN stock opened at $5.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.97. General Finance Co. has a 12-month low of $4.75 and a 12-month high of $11.24. The company has a market capitalization of $165.55 million, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07.

General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). General Finance had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $92.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that General Finance Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other General Finance news, VP Christopher A. Wilson sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.01, for a total value of $116,611.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,075 shares in the company, valued at $113,960.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,513 shares of company stock valued at $17,426. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Finance Corporation, a specialty rental services company, provides portable storage, modular space, and liquid containment solutions in North America and the Asia-Pacific regions. Its portable storage products include storage containers used in classroom equipment storage, construction equipment and tool storage, disaster shelters, landscaping sheds, recreational equipment storage, and retail inventory storage applications; and freight containers used in freight transportation by road and rail.

