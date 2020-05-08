Bank of America Corp DE Makes New $61,000 Investment in ALERUS FINL COR/SH (OTCMKTS:ALRS)

Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in ALERUS FINL COR/SH (OTCMKTS:ALRS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALRS. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ALERUS FINL COR/SH during the 3rd quarter worth $1,526,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. lifted its stake in shares of ALERUS FINL COR/SH by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ALERUS FINL COR/SH during the 4th quarter worth $438,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALERUS FINL COR/SH during the 4th quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in ALERUS FINL COR/SH in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,152,000.

Get ALERUS FINL COR/SH alerts:

ALRS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered ALERUS FINL COR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. TheStreet downgraded ALERUS FINL COR/SH from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

ALRS stock opened at $16.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.22. ALERUS FINL COR/SH has a 52-week low of $15.05 and a 52-week high of $24.00.

ALERUS FINL COR/SH (OTCMKTS:ALRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $46.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.67 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%.

ALERUS FINL COR/SH Profile

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services for individuals, families, and businesses. It offers checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, personal loans, lines of credit, debit and credit cards, deposit and payment solutions, and mobile wallet, as well as online banking and bill pay, mobile banking, and private banking services.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for ALERUS FINL COR/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALERUS FINL COR/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.