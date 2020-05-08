2,233 Shares in JPMorgan Diversified Alternatives ETF (NYSEARCA:JPHF) Acquired by UBS Group AG

Posted by on May 8th, 2020

UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Alternatives ETF (NYSEARCA:JPHF) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. UBS Group AG owned about 0.06% of JPMorgan Diversified Alternatives ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPHF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Alternatives ETF by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 902,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,333,000 after acquiring an additional 137,779 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Alternatives ETF by 76,944.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 44,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 44,628 shares during the period. CLS Investments LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Alternatives ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 835,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,743,000 after acquiring an additional 11,505 shares during the period. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Alternatives ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 13,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Finally, Change Path LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Alternatives ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period.

Shares of JPHF opened at $19.35 on Friday. JPMorgan Diversified Alternatives ETF has a 52-week low of $15.48 and a 52-week high of $25.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.95 and its 200-day moving average is $22.69.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for JPMorgan Diversified Alternatives ETF (NYSEARCA:JPHF)

