La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Stake Raised by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) by 44.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,438 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 14,898.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 8,343 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 6,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. 71.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LJPC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. La Jolla Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.67.

NASDAQ LJPC opened at $7.45 on Friday. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $13.90. The stock has a market cap of $203.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 2.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.97.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $7.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Profile

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), an injection for intravenous infusion indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock.

