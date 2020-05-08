Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:EDZ) Stake Boosted by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG increased its stake in Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:EDZ) by 3,482.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.09% of Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bear 3X Shares worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bear 3X Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Shares of EDZ stock opened at $38.52 on Friday. Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bear 3X Shares has a 12 month low of $30.34 and a 12 month high of $77.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.16 and a 200-day moving average of $40.88.

