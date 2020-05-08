Bank of America Corp DE Sells 872 Shares of Beyondspring Inc (NASDAQ:BYSI)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its stake in shares of Beyondspring Inc (NASDAQ:BYSI) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 872 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Beyondspring were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYSI. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Beyondspring by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 41,488 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Beyondspring by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Beyondspring by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 6,934 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Beyondspring by 344.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Beyondspring in the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. 7.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BYSI stock opened at $15.50 on Friday. Beyondspring Inc has a twelve month low of $9.38 and a twelve month high of $24.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Beyondspring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.09). Research analysts predict that Beyondspring Inc will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BYSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Beyondspring in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Beyondspring in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Beyondspring in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Beyondspring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Beyondspring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beyondspring currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

Beyondspring Company Profile

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab.

