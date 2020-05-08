Vapotherm Inc (NYSE:VAPO) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its stake in shares of Vapotherm Inc (NYSE:VAPO) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Vapotherm were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Vapotherm by 241.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Vapotherm during the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Vapotherm by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Vapotherm by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 7,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vapotherm during the fourth quarter worth approximately $272,000. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VAPO has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vapotherm in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Vapotherm in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Vapotherm from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Vapotherm in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Vapotherm has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Shares of NYSE VAPO opened at $26.50 on Friday. Vapotherm Inc has a twelve month low of $6.86 and a twelve month high of $30.82. The company has a current ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.23 million, a PE ratio of -9.57 and a beta of -1.71.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.10). Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 94.57% and a negative return on equity of 105.12%. The firm had revenue of $19.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.90 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Vapotherm Inc will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Vapotherm Profile

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary Hi-VNI technology products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress worldwide. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that use Hi-VNI technology to deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

