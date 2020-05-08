Bank of America Corp DE Sells 8,189 Shares of Catasys, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATS)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its stake in shares of Catasys, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATS) by 67.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,189 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Catasys were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATS. Winning Points Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Catasys by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 278,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Catasys by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 208,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Catasys by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 121,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 8,935 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Catasys by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Catasys by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. 19.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CATS shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Catasys in a report on Monday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Catasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Catasys in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Catasys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

NASDAQ:CATS opened at $23.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.97. The stock has a market cap of $410.99 million, a PE ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 2.38. Catasys, Inc. has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $32.55.

Catasys (NASDAQ:CATS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Catasys, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Curtis Medeiros acquired 21,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.74 per share, with a total value of $234,507.90. 59.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Catasys

Catasys, Inc provides big data predictive analytics, artificial intelligence and telehealth, combined with human intervention services to health plans and other third party payors. It offers OnTrak solution to improve treatment outcomes and lower the utilization of medical and behavioral health plan services.

