Selecta Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SELB) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its stake in Selecta Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SELB) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,666 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.07% of Selecta Biosciences worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SELB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 17,769.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 12,083 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 874,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 239,890 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SELB opened at $3.00 on Friday. Selecta Biosciences Inc has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $4.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.34 million, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.51.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.07. Analysts forecast that Selecta Biosciences Inc will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SELB. ValuEngine upgraded Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (up from $4.00) on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.17.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its proprietary pipeline includes therapeutic enzymes, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

