Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (NASDAQ:PLYA) Stock Position Decreased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE cut its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (NASDAQ:PLYA) by 86.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,905 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,297,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,561 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,383,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,625,000 after acquiring an additional 182,197 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 45,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares during the period. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PLYA. SunTrust Banks cut Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Macquarie initiated coverage on Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.38.

NASDAQ PLYA opened at $1.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Playa Hotels & Resorts NV has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $8.95. The company has a market cap of $266.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.98 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.11 and its 200 day moving average is $5.94.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a positive return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. The firm had revenue of $143.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.13 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Playa Hotels & Resorts NV will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates under eight brand names. As of February 28, 2019, it owned a portfolio consisting of 21 resorts comprising 7,908 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

