Bank of America Corp DE Buys Shares of 4,050 Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ)

Posted by on May 8th, 2020

Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Frequency Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $7,662,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $335,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $784,000. 40.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Frequency Therapeutics news, insider Christopher R. Loose sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total transaction of $73,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 192,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,131,230.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Lucchino sold 5,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.19, for a total transaction of $84,819.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 444,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,192,860.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,721 shares of company stock valued at $523,814.

Frequency Therapeutics stock opened at $17.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $496.15 million and a P/E ratio of -7.65. Frequency Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $11.17 and a fifty-two week high of $28.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.49.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $4.71 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Frequency Therapeutics will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

FREQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Frequency Therapeutics from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Frequency Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Frequency Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.33.

Frequency Therapeutics Company Profile

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

