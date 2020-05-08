Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 378 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU) by 30.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.23% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities ETF worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Fis Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities ETF by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Fis Group Inc. now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ PSCU opened at $46.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.84. Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $39.63 and a 52 week high of $57.21.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities ETF

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Utilities Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Utilities & Telecom Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States utility companies.

