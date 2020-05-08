Bank of America Corp DE Sells 8,058 Shares of Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE:KDMN)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its position in shares of Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE:KDMN) by 33.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,058 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Kadmon were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kadmon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Kadmon by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 553,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 120,507 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Kadmon by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 201,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 82,282 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kadmon by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in Kadmon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $377,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KDMN opened at $4.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.16. The stock has a market cap of $716.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 1.48. Kadmon Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50. The company has a quick ratio of 6.40, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 million. Kadmon had a negative net margin of 1,204.47% and a negative return on equity of 110.70%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kadmon Holdings Inc will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Cynthia Schwalm acquired 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.24 per share, with a total value of $100,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,307 shares in the company, valued at $30,154.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Harlan Waksal acquired 12,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.48 per share, for a total transaction of $43,848.00. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 59,600 shares of company stock worth $191,168. 2.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KDMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Kadmon in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Nomura Securities initiated coverage on shares of Kadmon in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.65.

About Kadmon

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company markets and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including tetrabenazine for the treatment of chorea associated with Huntington's disease.

