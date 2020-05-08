Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE cut its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) by 35.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,510 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Resolute Forest Products were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RFP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 2,221.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 12,062 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in Resolute Forest Products by 201.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 20,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 13,975 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Resolute Forest Products in the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Resolute Forest Products in the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Resolute Forest Products in the fourth quarter worth approximately $274,000. Institutional investors own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RFP opened at $1.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $155.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Resolute Forest Products has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $7.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.19.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.33). Resolute Forest Products had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a negative return on equity of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $689.00 million during the quarter.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Resolute Forest Products from $1.50 to $2.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of Resolute Forest Products in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Resolute Forest Products in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.81.

Resolute Forest Products Company Profile

Resolute Forest Products Inc operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, and Specialty Papers. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

