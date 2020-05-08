Bank of America Corp DE Has $76,000 Stock Position in TransMedics Group Inc (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group Inc (NASDAQ:TMDX) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in TransMedics Group were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in TransMedics Group by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,131,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,516,000 after purchasing an additional 365,271 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in TransMedics Group during the third quarter worth about $96,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in TransMedics Group by 209.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in TransMedics Group by 116.6% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 451,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,584,000 after purchasing an additional 243,034 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in TransMedics Group during the fourth quarter worth about $397,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 9,900 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $178,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,571 shares in the company, valued at $334,278. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John F. Carey sold 2,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $34,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $240,300. 13.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on TMDX. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded TransMedics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on TransMedics Group from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TransMedics Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransMedics Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

NASDAQ TMDX opened at $15.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. TransMedics Group Inc has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $31.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.78 and a 200-day moving average of $17.24. The company has a market cap of $362.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts forecast that TransMedics Group Inc will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

TransMedics Group

TransMedics, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients across multiple disease states. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), an integrated, compact, portable preservation technology that addresses unmet need for organs for transplantation.

