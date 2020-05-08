Star Group LP (NYSE:SGU) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in shares of Star Group LP (NYSE:SGU) by 44.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,484 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Star Group were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Star Group during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Star Group by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,164,316 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,014,000 after buying an additional 88,400 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Star Group by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 404,763 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,828,000 after buying an additional 91,001 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Star Group by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 363,119 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after buying an additional 73,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Securities Corp raised its stake in shares of Star Group by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Central Securities Corp now owns 726,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,876,000 after buying an additional 83,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SGU shares. TheStreet raised Star Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Star Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

In related news, COO Jeffrey S. Hammond bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.98 per share, with a total value of $44,900.00. Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Woosnam bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.87 per share, for a total transaction of $70,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,960. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 20.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Star Group stock opened at $7.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.51 and its 200-day moving average is $8.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.58 million, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Star Group LP has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $10.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.132 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. This is a positive change from Star Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.92%.

About Star Group

Star Group, L.P. operates as a home heating oil and propane distributor and services provider in the United States. It also installs, maintains, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment, as well as offers plumbing services. As of September 30, 2018, the company sold home heating oil and propane to approximately 454,000 full service residential and commercial customers.

