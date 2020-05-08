Bank of America Corp DE Sells 13,608 Shares of Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) by 48.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,537 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 13,608 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Noodles & Co were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NDLS. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Noodles & Co in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Noodles & Co by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 981,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,437,000 after purchasing an additional 6,010 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Noodles & Co by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 97,380 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 13,020 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Noodles & Co by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 518,370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 32,039 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Noodles & Co during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,540,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NDLS opened at $4.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Noodles & Co has a 1 year low of $3.14 and a 1 year high of $9.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.00. The firm has a market cap of $208.36 million, a P/E ratio of 151.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Noodles & Co had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The company had revenue of $100.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.82 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Noodles & Co will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on NDLS. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Noodles & Co in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Noodles & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Noodles & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Noodles & Co from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Noodles & Co from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.94.

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of January 1, 2019, the company operated 394 company-owned and 65 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

