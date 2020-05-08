Pacific Global International Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IDY) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Pacific Global International Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IDY) shares rose 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.20 and last traded at $20.20, approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 18,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.99.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.38.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pacific Global International Equity Income ETF stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Global International Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IDY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. UBS Group AG owned about 0.19% of Pacific Global International Equity Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

