B. Riley Weighs in on Fabrinet’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:FN)

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) – Research analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Fabrinet in a report released on Tuesday, May 5th. B. Riley analyst D. Kang now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $3.07 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.25. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $411.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.10 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 13.46%. Fabrinet’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on FN. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fabrinet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

NYSE FN opened at $58.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.97. Fabrinet has a twelve month low of $42.33 and a twelve month high of $71.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 3.34.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Fabrinet by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 84,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 17,401 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Fabrinet by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the 1st quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,997 shares in the company, valued at $2,639,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

