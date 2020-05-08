FY2020 EPS Estimates for First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Cut by DA Davidson

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) – Research analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for First Mid-Illinois Bancshares in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 5th. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.46 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.47. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Mid-Illinois Bancshares’ FY2021 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMBH opened at $24.93 on Thursday. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares has a 12 month low of $18.60 and a 12 month high of $36.25. The stock has a market cap of $413.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). First Mid-Illinois Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 21.84%. The firm had revenue of $46.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 million.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $260,000. 32.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Mid-Illinois Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

