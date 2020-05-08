VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $26.69

Shares of VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.69 and traded as high as $27.02. VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF shares last traded at $26.99, with a volume of 4,200 shares.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.53 and its 200-day moving average is $26.69.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRNB. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 16,663 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Epstein & White Financial LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000.

