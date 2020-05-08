Uniroyal Global Engineered Products (OTCMKTS:FRHHF) Shares Down 0.7%

Uniroyal Global Engineered Products (OTCMKTS:FRHHF) shares dropped 0.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.89 and last traded at $0.90, approximately 4,246 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 94% from the average daily volume of 2,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.91.

Separately, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Uniroyal Global Engineered Products from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th.

About Uniroyal Global Engineered Products (OTCMKTS:FRHHF)

Freshii Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and operates quick-serve restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its restaurants offer salads, bowls, burritos, wraps, soups, juices, smoothies, frozen yogurt, drinks, snacks, breakfast, and products for kids. As of July 16, 2019, the company operated 446 restaurants.

