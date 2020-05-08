Moneyme (ASX:MME) Shares Down 1.4%

Posted by on May 8th, 2020

Shares of Moneyme Ltd (ASX:MME) fell 1.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as A$1.00 ($0.71) and last traded at A$1.05 ($0.74), 159,371 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.07 ($0.76).

The stock has a market capitalization of $177.91 million and a P/E ratio of 16.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 235.39, a current ratio of 40.70 and a quick ratio of 40.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is A$0.76.

In related news, insider Scott Emery acquired 61,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.81 ($0.58) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,532.00 ($35,129.08).

About Moneyme (ASX:MME)

Moneyme Limited operates in the digital consumer credit business in Australia. The company offers personal, cash, short term, instant, and small loans; and freestyle virtual credit account products, such as line of credit and credit cards. It distributes its products under the MoneyMe and MyOzMoney brands.

