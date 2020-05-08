Toga (OTCMKTS:MLYBY) Trading Up 2.9%

Posted by on May 8th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Toga Limited (OTCMKTS:MLYBY)’s stock price was up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.60 and last traded at $3.60, approximately 15,166 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 9,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Toga from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th.

Toga Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MLYBY)

Malayan Banking Berhad provides commercial banking and related financial services for individuals, retail, corporate, and institutional clients in Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Group Community Financial Services, Group Global Banking, and Group Insurance and Takaful.

Featured Story: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Toga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 378 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities ETF
Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 378 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities ETF
Bank of America Corp DE Sells 8,058 Shares of Kadmon Holdings Inc
Bank of America Corp DE Sells 8,058 Shares of Kadmon Holdings Inc
Resolute Forest Products Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE
Resolute Forest Products Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE
Bank of America Corp DE Has $76,000 Stock Position in TransMedics Group Inc
Bank of America Corp DE Has $76,000 Stock Position in TransMedics Group Inc
Star Group LP Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE
Star Group LP Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE
Bank of America Corp DE Sells 13,608 Shares of Noodles & Co
Bank of America Corp DE Sells 13,608 Shares of Noodles & Co


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report