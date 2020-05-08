Toga (OTCMKTS:MLYBY) Trading Up 2.9%

Toga Limited (OTCMKTS:MLYBY)’s stock price was up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.60 and last traded at $3.60, approximately 15,166 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 9,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Toga from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th.

Toga Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MLYBY)

Malayan Banking Berhad provides commercial banking and related financial services for individuals, retail, corporate, and institutional clients in Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Group Community Financial Services, Group Global Banking, and Group Insurance and Takaful.

Featured Story: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Toga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.