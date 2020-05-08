ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Insider David Pendarvis Sells 4,737 Shares

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) insider David Pendarvis sold 4,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.06, for a total transaction of $734,519.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,991,867.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE RMD opened at $160.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.52, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.66. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.85 and a 12-month high of $177.99.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $769.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.70 million. ResMed had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 42.86%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ResMed by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 80,431 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,867,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in ResMed by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 411,512 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,773,000 after acquiring an additional 56,692 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ResMed by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 20,064 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in ResMed during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ResMed by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,400,035 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $864,709,000 after acquiring an additional 92,292 shares during the last quarter. 67.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

