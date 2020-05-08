Ronald Richard Sells 8,375 Shares of Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) Stock

Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) Director Ronald Richard sold 8,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.19, for a total value of $671,591.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,020 shares in the company, valued at $643,123.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ronald Richard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 27th, Ronald Richard sold 7,893 shares of Emergent Biosolutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $615,654.00.

NYSE EBS opened at $79.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Emergent Biosolutions Inc has a 52 week low of $39.11 and a 52 week high of $83.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.96 and a beta of 1.25.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $192.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.79 million. Emergent Biosolutions had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 6.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Emergent Biosolutions Inc will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EBS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Emergent Biosolutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,029,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Emergent Biosolutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,168,000. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in Emergent Biosolutions by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,035,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,791,000 after purchasing an additional 289,599 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Emergent Biosolutions by 147.2% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 480,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,933,000 after purchasing an additional 286,263 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Emergent Biosolutions by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,063,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,347,000 after acquiring an additional 215,503 shares during the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EBS. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Emergent Biosolutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Argus raised their target price on Emergent Biosolutions from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Chardan Capital raised their target price on Emergent Biosolutions from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cowen began coverage on Emergent Biosolutions in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Emergent Biosolutions from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.71.

About Emergent Biosolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). Its products address PHTs, including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travelers' diseases; and opioids.

