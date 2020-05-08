Insider Selling: Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) EVP Sells 2,665 Shares of Stock

Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.99, for a total transaction of $511,653.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,838,572.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Alan Mateo also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

On Monday, April 27th, Alan Mateo sold 883 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $167,770.00.

On Tuesday, April 14th, Alan Mateo sold 867 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.90, for a total transaction of $143,835.30.

On Monday, April 6th, Alan Mateo sold 2,665 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.87, for a total transaction of $404,733.55.

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Alan Mateo sold 431 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.34, for a total transaction of $62,210.54.

VEEV stock opened at $191.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.21 billion, a PE ratio of 100.13, a P/E/G ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.92. Veeva Systems Inc has a 12 month low of $118.11 and a 12 month high of $198.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $164.00 and its 200 day moving average is $151.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $311.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.00 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,791,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $814,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,568 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,836,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,097,000 after acquiring an additional 35,850 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,418,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,224,000 after acquiring an additional 244,888 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,135,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,352,000 after acquiring an additional 153,041 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,997,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,986,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the period. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on VEEV shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $176.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (down previously from $192.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.29.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.