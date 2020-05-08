Geoffrey A. Ballotti Buys 10,000 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) Stock

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti purchased 10,000 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.39 per share, with a total value of $393,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $42.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $63.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.46.
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. The company had revenue of $410.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.06 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 24.93%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 90.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.
