Geoffrey A. Ballotti Buys 10,000 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) Stock

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti purchased 10,000 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.39 per share, with a total value of $393,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $42.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $63.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.46.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. The company had revenue of $410.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.06 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 24.93%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.11.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 90.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

