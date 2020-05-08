Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.78 Million

Equities analysts expect that Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME) will announce sales of $7.78 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Zymeworks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $12.52 million. Zymeworks reported sales of $11.93 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Zymeworks will report full year sales of $37.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $33.00 million to $41.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $41.89 million, with estimates ranging from $27.84 million to $54.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Zymeworks.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.51. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 54.92% and a negative net margin of 492.27%.

A number of research firms have commented on ZYME. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Zymeworks from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine raised Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Zymeworks from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.64.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 80,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Zymeworks during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

ZYME opened at $38.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 1.18. Zymeworks has a one year low of $16.80 and a one year high of $52.75.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast and gastric cancer; ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical stage for treating breast and gastric cancers, and solid tumors.

