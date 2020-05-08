Brokerages Expect RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $265.43 Million

Analysts expect RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) to report sales of $265.43 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for RadNet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $291.07 million and the lowest is $239.79 million. RadNet posted sales of $271.55 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RadNet will report full-year sales of $1.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $969.77 million to $1.19 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for RadNet.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The medical research company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $300.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.16 million. RadNet had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 1.28%. RadNet’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RDNT. BidaskClub upgraded RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine cut RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Sidoti boosted their price target on RadNet from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RadNet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.88.

In other RadNet news, insider B. Kaplan Survivor’s Tru Karen bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.99 per share, for a total transaction of $59,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDNT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in RadNet by 75.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in RadNet during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC acquired a new stake in RadNet during the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RadNet during the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of RadNet during the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDNT opened at $13.55 on Friday. RadNet has a 12-month low of $5.81 and a 12-month high of $23.45. The stock has a market cap of $711.75 million, a PE ratio of 46.73 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.00 and a 200-day moving average of $17.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

